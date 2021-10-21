Gunmen abduct 14 road travelers in central Nigeria

Nigerian police on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of 14 road travelers by gunmen in the country’s north-central state of Niger.

Monday Kuryas, the police chief in the Niger state, told reporters at a press briefing in the state capital Minna that some gunmen wearing military uniforms attacked a bus conveying people, mostly fishermen, along a road near the Konar Barau village in the Rafi local government area of the state on Wednesday afternoon.

Kuryas said the police got a distress call from the bus driver informing that 13 of his passengers together with his conductor on the bus were abducted by the gunmen.

He said the victims were traveling from the northwestern state of Kebbi en route the Niger state to the southern state of Bayelsa on fishing activities.

An aggressive manhunt for the suspects had commenced, said the police officer.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the protection of lives and property,” Kuryas said, urging local communities to provide useful information that could aid the security personnel in apprehending the suspects.

There have been in recent months a series of gunmen attacks on security formations like police stations and prisons in the southern part of Nigeria. Enditem