Gunmen Attack Bus in Bawku: One Dead, Five Injured

Gunmen ambushed a bus traveling from Bawku to Bolgatanga, killing one person and leaving five others in critical condition.

Despite the vehicle being escorted by military personnel, armed attackers opened fire before the soldiers could intervene, limiting what could have been a far worse outcome. The injured passengers have been rushed to the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, where medical teams are working to stabilize their condition.

Authorities have yet to confirm a definitive motive, though early indications suggest the attack may be linked to the ongoing chieftaincy conflict that has plagued the Bawku area. This latest incident follows a disturbing pattern of violence; just recently, gunmen dressed in military uniforms stormed a residence, resulting in the deaths of a woman and her two children. Prior to these events, the region had experienced nearly two weeks of relative calm—a brief interlude that has now been shattered.

The resurgence of violence has raised alarms among local residents and security experts alike. With the conflict’s death toll now rising to 46 since its escalation in October 2024, community leaders and citizens are calling for urgent improvements in security measures. There is a growing fear that without swift intervention, the situation could spiral into an even more dangerous chapter for the region.

This tragic incident not only highlights the immediate dangers facing commuters but also underscores the broader instability that continues to haunt parts of Ghana. As residents brace themselves for what may come next, the demand for enhanced protection and a durable resolution to the underlying conflicts becomes ever more pressing.