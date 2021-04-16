Burkina Faso Map

At least 10 defense volunteers and six terrorists were killed in two separate attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday in northern Burkina Faso, security sources told Xinhua in the capital Ouagadougou.

Gunmen ambushed a team of the Volunteers for the Defense of the Motherland (VDP), at Siguidi, Seno province on Wednesday, leaving ten members of the VDP dead, a local official who requested anonymity told Xinhua.

The ambush came after unidentified gunmen on Tuesday also attacked a squad of soldiers and their auxiliaries at Mansila, Yagha province, in the Sahel region, but the military’s counter-attack killed six terrorists, according to local authorities.

As part of the measures against terrorist attacks in the Sahel region, the regional governor colonel-major Salfo Kabore on Wednesday announced the extension of the current curfew by 45 days from April 15 to May 29.

The Burkina Faso government had also established the VDP armed civilians to support the regular forces in the stabilization of the country.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of over a thousand people and displaced thousands of others.

