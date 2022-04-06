Gunmen attack leaves three civilians killed in NW Nigeria

At least three people have been killed by gunmen who attacked a town in northwestern Nigeria’s Zamfara State, police said Monday.

Mohammed Shehu, the police spokesperson in Zamfara, said in a statement that the gunmen in large numbers invaded Tsafe town Sunday, shooting sporadically at the unsuspecting residents. The joint police and other security operatives mobilized to the scene and engaged the assailants in a serious gun battle that forced them to retreat to the bush.

“Unfortunately, three people, including the son of the commissioner for security and home affairs, were shot dead by the bandits while scampering for their lives, and three others sustained gunshot wounds,” he said.

The attack came hours after a police tactical team repelled another attack by bandits on the western outskirts of Tsafe town and returned to normalcy.

The police spokesperson called on residents to improve their synergy with the security operatives by giving credible and timely information on the activities of criminal elements.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. Enditem