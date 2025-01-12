Gunmen Attack Passenger Bus in Upper East Region, Dozens Injured

Unidentified gunmen launched a violent attack on a passenger bus travelling from Garu to Kumasi at Pusu-Namongo, located in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, on Saturday night, leaving several passengers injured.

Police sources confirmed that numerous occupants of the bus sustained gunshot wounds, while others fled into the nearby bushes and remain unaccounted for.

The injured passengers were quickly transported to the Upper East Regional Hospital for medical treatment, and police have initiated patrols in the area to bolster security and prevent further incidents. The attack has sparked growing concerns among locals and commuters who frequently use this route.

Roland Basamah Gorogo, the Assemblyman for Pusu-Namongo, shared that a community search team has been mobilized to locate the missing passengers who sought refuge in the surrounding bushes. “We are doing everything possible to find them and ensure their safety,” Gorogo said.

This incident is part of a worrying trend of highway robberies and armed attacks in the Upper East Region. 3News previously reported a similar attack on a highway in Gomoa Akoti-Kwanyako, Central Region, where armed robbers opened fire on a vehicle, injuring a driver. The driver managed to make it to a police checkpoint, but the attack raised alarms about the rising threats to commuters.

The increasing frequency of such attacks has led to calls for greater security measures to protect travelers and prevent further incidents of violence on the nation’s highways.