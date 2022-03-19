Gunmen attack police station in south Nigeria

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday attacked a police station in Nigeria’s southern state of Imo with explosive devices, a spokesman for the police said.

Michael Abattam, spokesman for the police in Imo, told reporters at a press briefing in the city of Owerri, the state capital, that a group of gunmen struck early in the morning at the police station in the Owerri West local government area of the state.

“The unknown gunmen used dynamite, and they threw it on the building and it exploded,” said Abattam.

The police spokesperson did not reveal if there is any casualty but added he would give more details later about the attack.

The police have launched a search for the attackers, Abattam said.

Witnesses said the attackers also freed suspects in detention and set ablaze the police station, reported Channels TV, a local broadcaster. Enditem