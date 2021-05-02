A group of unidentified gunmen attacked a police station in Nigeria’s southern state of Ebonyi and carted away valuables and destroyed property, an official said on Sunday.

Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the state commissioner for internal security, who confirmed the incident to reporters in Abakaliki, described the attack as worrisome.

The gunmen invaded the Abaomege police division in the Onicha local government area of the state, the commissioner said.

“The police division was attacked yesterday, Saturday; it is very unfortunate and worrisome. I urge the police to step up the strategy to deal with the hoodlums,” Okoro-Emegha said, without giving further details.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks across the most populous African country in recent months. Enditem