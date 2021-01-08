dpa/GNA – Gunmen opened fire at a home in central Mexico where a wake was being held on Thursday night, killing at least nine people, the local government said.

The motive for the attack that took place outside a residence in the city of Celaya was not immediately known.

In addition to those killed, another victim was injured.

Last September, there were two attacks on wakes in the region over the span of a few weeks, with a total of at least 14 deaths. One of the attacks also took place in Celaya.

According to the latest statistics, almost 100 murders are registered per day in Mexico.