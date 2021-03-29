Two soldiers and one gendarme were killed early Monday morning in attacks launched by gunmen on two posts of the Armed Forces of Cote d’Ivoire, the army confirmed in a press release.

According to General Doumbia Lassina, Chief of General Staff of the army, the attacks occurred on the night from Sunday to Monday.

“The first occurred in Kafolo and was carried out by some sixty heavily armed terrorists from Burkina Faso,” the head of the army said in the press release.

The provisional toll is two soldiers killed and four others injured, he said, adding that on the enemy’s side, three terrorists were killed, four arrested and some logistical materials seized.

The Armed Forces managed to repel the perpetrators after one hour’s intensive combat, and are executing an ongoing sweeping operation, the general said.

The second attack occurred in Kolobougou, near the border with Burkina Faso, where a gendarmerie post was attacked by “unidentified” individuals.

“An Ivorian gendarme was killed and another is injured, no casualties discovered on the enemy side for the time being,” General Doumbia Lassina added.

In June last year, an attack on the mixed army-gendarmerie post in Kafolo killed 12 soldiers and one gendarme.