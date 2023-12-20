Gunmen in Northern Nigeria kill 1 and abduct 6 people

At least one person was killed and six others were kidnapped after a group of gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria’s northern state of Sokoto early Tuesday, according to the police.

Ahmad Rufa’i, the spokesperson for the police in Sokoto, told reporters in the state capital of Sokoto that the unidentified gunmen attacked the village of Tursa in the Rabah local government area, causing severe panic among residents.

Rufa’i said the assailants, upon entering the village, set ablaze a room, killing one person in the process. “Two motorcycles were also burnt during the attack, and six individuals were abducted, with an undisclosed number of cows rustled.”

The spokesperson said an investigation has been launched into the incident to ascertain the motive of the attackers, adding that police authorities have also ordered a manhunt for the suspected criminals.