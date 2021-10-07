Gunmen kidnap 1 person in SW Nigeria

Nigerian police said on Wednesday one person was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from a town in the country’s southwest state of Ekiti.

Sunday Abutu, the police spokesperson of the Ekiti state, said a group of gunmen entered in the early hours of Wednesday the town of Ilasa-Ekiti in the Ekiti-East local government area of the state, and kidnapped two residents of the town.

The police operatives have rescued one of the victims later in the day while on the trail of the kidnappers and arrested a suspect in connection with the kidnap, Abutu told reporters at a press briefing in the state capital Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

“An investigation into the incident is underway,” said the police spokesperson, assuring the police would do everything possible to get the other victim rescued.

There have been a series of gunmen’s attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. Enditem