Gunmen kidnap 3 students in northwest Nigeria – police

Nigerian police said on Tuesday three students were abducted after unidentified gunmen attacked on Monday evening an institute in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna state.

Mohammed Jalige, the police spokesperson in the Kaduna state, told reporters on Tuesday the incident happened on Monday evening when gunmen invaded the St.

Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a seminary owned by a local Catholic church, in the Jema’a local government area of the state.

“Suspected kidnappers kidnapped three seminarians on Monday evening,” said Jalige in a short statement.

He said the state police chief has directed the deployment of more police personnel to cordon off the nearby bushes to rescue the victims, noting that all efforts are in high gear for their rescue.

He appealed to residents to assist the police with useful information that would help track the gunmen.

A series of gunmen attacks recently happened in the northern part of the most populous African country, including attacks on schools and the kidnapping of students. Enditem