Gunmen kidnap 6 people from university in Nigeria’s capital

Six people have been abducted after unidentified gunmen attacked a university in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the university.

Habib Yakubu, the spokesperson for the University of Abuja, told Xinhua on the phone a group of gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the university in the early hours of Tuesday, taking away four staff and two children of one of the abducted staff.

“Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return,” said Yakubu.

Confirming the attack, Josephine Adeh, a spokesperson for the police in Abuja, said a combined team of police officers and army soldiers have been mobilized to the university.

The police have also dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the main and satellite campuses of the university to ensure the safety of the residents, said Adeh.

He urged people in the university and the neighborhood to be calm, adding the security forces have been working to ensure the safety of people in the area and rescue the victims.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. Enditem