Gunmen kidnap official in central Nigeria

An official from Nigeria’s north-central state of Benue was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen who attacked his home late Sunday, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

Matthew Aboh, the commissioner for information, culture, and tourism of Benue state, was with his family when the gunmen struck in a local government area of the state and they subsequently took him away, Tersoo Kula, a spokesman for the governor, told Xinhua by phone.

Kula added that security operatives have been instructed to ensure his safe release.

The kidnappers, arriving on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house, including the victim’s wife and children, to lie face down before taking him to an unknown destination, according to local media.

Kidnapping, along with banditry, is not an uncommon occurrence in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country. Various criminal activities have become increasingly prevalent in recent years, despite the government’s efforts to address these issues.