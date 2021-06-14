Gunmen
Gunmen

Some residents were kidnapped late Saturday when a group of gunmen stormed a community in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, police said on Sunday.

Local police confirmed the attack in Zaria, a town in the northern state, but said they were still gathering the details.

Mohammed Jalige, the spokesman for the police in Kaduna, told Xinhua by telephone that “there were abductions, but I cannot say for now the number of people that were abducted during the attack.”

However, an eyewitness was quoted by the official News Agency of Nigeria as saying no fewer than 12 people were abducted during the gunmen attack.

This latest abduction followed an attack by gunmen on a college in the same town of Zaria on Thursday.

At least one student was killed, another injured, and 10 others, including teachers, kidnapped at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic at Zaria, local officials said.

A series of gunmen attacks recently happened in the northern part of the most populous African country, including attacks on schools and the kidnapping of students. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous article3rd Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards: MTN Ghana adjudged team of the year
Next articleCape Verde receives COVID-19 vaccines from China
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here