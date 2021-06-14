Some residents were kidnapped late Saturday when a group of gunmen stormed a community in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, police said on Sunday.

Local police confirmed the attack in Zaria, a town in the northern state, but said they were still gathering the details.

Mohammed Jalige, the spokesman for the police in Kaduna, told Xinhua by telephone that “there were abductions, but I cannot say for now the number of people that were abducted during the attack.”

However, an eyewitness was quoted by the official News Agency of Nigeria as saying no fewer than 12 people were abducted during the gunmen attack.

This latest abduction followed an attack by gunmen on a college in the same town of Zaria on Thursday.

At least one student was killed, another injured, and 10 others, including teachers, kidnapped at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic at Zaria, local officials said.

A series of gunmen attacks recently happened in the northern part of the most populous African country, including attacks on schools and the kidnapping of students. Enditem