Gunmen kidnap state official in northern Nigeria

Nigerian police on Tuesday confirmed a group of unidentified gunmen invaded the residence of a senior state official of the Nasarawa state, central Nigeria, Monday night and abducted him to an unknown place.

Ramhan Nansel, police spokesperson in Nasarawa, said in a statement that at about 8:45 p.m., local time, Monday, a team of policemen on routine patrol in the Nassarawa-Eggon local government area of the state heard the sound of gunshots and rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that unknown gunmen, while shooting sporadically, invaded the residence of the commissioner for information, culture and tourism, and forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination,” Nansel said.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, said the spokesman, urging local people to provide useful information that would assist security agencies to rescue the victim and arrest the kidnappers.