Thirteen people were killed early Monday in a shooting spree by some unknown gunmen in Nigeria’s north-central state of Benue, the police said.

State police spokeswoman Catherine Anene, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen numbering about 20 invaded a community in the Edikwu district of Apa local government area and shot indiscriminately at the locals.

“A team of police officers was deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered,” Anene said in a statement.

The cause of the attack remains unknown, said the police spokeswoman, adding an investigation in the incident has been launched.

Local sources said the gunmen also burned down many houses and a lot of people are still missing due to the attack. Enditem

