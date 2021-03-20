Unknown gunmen in separate attacks have invaded communities in three local areas of Nigeria’s northwest state of Kaduna, killing at least 13 persons and injuring seven others.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in the state, confirmed in a statement on Friday the gunmen attacks across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun areas of the state.

Aruwan said the latest attacks were reported to the state government by troops based in the state, without revealing the dates of the attacks.

The commissioner said one villager was killed on his way to home from his farm as a group of gunmen attacked Gora Gan village in the Zangon Kataf area, while 10 persons were killed in another gunmen attack on Kizachi village of the Kauru area, which also left four others injured.

“Fifty-six houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns also raided and burnt (in the gunmen attack on Kizachi village),” he said.

He added those who sustained injuries were receiving treatment in hospital.

Two persons were killed and three others injured as gunmen attacked two villages in the Chikun area, Aruwan said.

The northern part of the most populous African country has witnessed a series of attacks by armed groups in recent months, leading to civilian deaths and kidnapping of people, including students. Enditem