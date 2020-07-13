At least 24 lives were lost and several others injured after gunmen attacked three communities in Zango Kataf area of Kaduna in northern Nigeria over the weekend, a local official said Monday.



Elias Manza, chairman of the Zango Kataf council, who confirmed this to Xinhua on phone, said the criminals, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, first attacked Chibob village on Friday night, and killed nine people with many others seriously injured, while many houses were also burnt.



He added that similar attacks were carried out by the gunmen in Sabon Kaura village where 15 people were also murdered in the night while the third attack at Ungwan Audu village on Sunday night also left several houses and farmlands burnt with many injured.



Local police have yet confirmed the attack. A series of gunmen attacks have been reported in northern Nigeria since the beginning of this year.

