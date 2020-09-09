Three people were killed when a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire at their vehicle in Pakistan’s northwest district of Tank, a government official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Tank Muhammad Kabeer Afridi told Xinhua that the victims were traveling to somewhere within the district when the assailants ambushed their car and indiscriminately shot at the people onboard, killing all the three on the spot.

The incident occurred late Tuesday in the Nai Abadi Kot Azam area of Tank, a district in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attackers managed to flee the scene following the attack, said the official, adding that the motive behind the killings is not known yet.

Immediately after the shooting incident, police teams rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. They launched a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers.

Police and forensic teams have also collected evidence from the crime scene and started investigation after registering the first information report, police officials told the local media.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.