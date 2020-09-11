At least six people were killed, five were injured on Thursday night in a gunmen’s attack in northern Burundi, a local official said Friday.

The unidentified gunmen who came from their hiding place in Kibira natural reserve attacked Nyarumanga village, Matongo district, in the province of Kayanza, Kayanza governor Remy Cishahayo told the national broadcaster Burundian National Radio.

The victims included two children and the gunmen also abducted a man who has not yet returned, he said.

The official indicated that security forces were by noon pursuing them in the Kibira natural reserve, adding that the situation was under control and calling on residents in Nyarumanga village to remain calm.