Gunmen kill worshippers, abduct 7 from mosque in central Nigeria

An unspecified number of worshippers were killed and seven others abducted by some unknown gunmen who attacked a local mosque in central Nigeria on early Monday, local police said.

Monday Kuryas, the police chief in the north-central state of Niger, told reporters in the state capital city, Minna, that one of the gunmen was shot dead by security personnel who responded to the attack in Mazakuka village of the state’s Mashegu local government area.

The worshippers had gathered at the mosque for early morning prayer when the gunmen suddenly hit the village mosque and began to shoot, Kuryas said.

“The incident is understood to be a reprisal attack resulting from a long-standing communal feud,” the police chief said, adding armed security personnel had since been deployed to the village to restore calm. Enditem