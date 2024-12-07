Gunshot Fired at Bonia Polling Station in Navrongo Amid Election Tensions

A gunshot fired by a known supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Bonia Polling Station in Navrongo has caused temporary chaos during ongoing voting in the region.

The motive behind the gunfire is still unclear, but the incident led to immediate panic, with individuals scrambling for cover and some election officers considering abandoning their posts due to fear for their safety.

Swift action was taken by the police, who arrested the individual responsible for the gunshot, a staunch political activist, and transported him to the station for further questioning. The suspect is currently assisting authorities with their investigations.

Despite the disturbance, the electoral process in the Navrongo Central Constituency resumed, and voting has remained largely peaceful. Authorities have assured the public that security measures are in place to maintain order throughout the election period.

