Gunshots Fired at Ledzokuku Collation Centre Amid Tensions Between Military and NDC Supporters

Tensions erupted at the Ledzokuku collation centre in the Greater Accra Region late on election day when military officers allegedly fired gunshots following a confrontation with supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Eyewitnesses reported that the altercation began when a group of NDC supporters demanded that approximately 15 military personnel leave the premises, arguing that security was already being managed by the Ghana Police Service. The situation escalated when the military officers attempted to access the main collation area in their vehicles, but police officers on site denied them entry to maintain order.

Amid the dispute, gunshots were reportedly fired, causing panic among election officials, party agents, and observers at the centre. While no injuries have been reported, the incident temporarily disrupted the collation process and heightened tensions at the venue.

Security forces, including the police and military, acted swiftly to restore calm and ensure the safety of all individuals present. Electoral Commission officials reassured the public that the collation of results would continue as scheduled, despite the disturbance.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, but investigations are reportedly underway to determine the cause of the clash. The Ghana Police Service and military leadership have been urged to collaborate in order to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.