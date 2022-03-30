GUPA Holds 4th Graduation Ceremony

THE Ghana United Pastors Association (GUPA) has held its fourth graduation ceremony with a call on Christian leaders to make humility a hallmark.

At a service held last Sunday at the Word Light Prayer Temple Ashongman, Accra, to ordain the Ministers, Apostle Dr Richmond Ewusi-Ainooson, Chairman for GUPA, further called for discipline and the prioritization of righteousness among Christians and the populace at large.

Delivering a sermon on the topic ‘Humble Yourself Before the Lord’ the renowned man of God indicated that humility attracts immeasurable blessings from God, adding that when pastors lead exemplary lives, raising a generation of selfless individuals would not be impossible.

He said “The young ones are watching us, many of them emulate us that is why we must be very careful about the kind of message we send to them through our acts. Our behaviours could also attract admirers to us, sometimes the way we carry ourselves can even make unbelievers develop interest in knowing our God so let us glorify God in all we do.

Explaining, he warned that God would judge everyone by their actions, therefore making a decision of preaching the gospel of Christ should never be influenced by the love for amassing wealth.

“Do not be envious or treacherous. Commercialising the gospel of Christ is something I will strongly caution you against. Put your focus on God, worship him in truthfulness and he will take care of you,” he advised.

According to Apostle Dr Ewusi-Ainoonson, it was important for the pastors to always remind themselves that a good name is far better than riches, adding that nobody serves God without reaping supernatural benefits.

He bemoaned that many pastors who started genuinely went wayward later in life because they succumbed to the pressures of life.

He assured that GUPA would continue to campaign against the ills in the society while calling for sanity among the clergy especially.

“GUPA is focused on training individuals who are passionate about propagating the gospel of Christ. We will not relent in our efforts to increase awareness about the need for all Christians to live honourable lives,” he added.

One of the patrons of GUPA, Bishop Reginald Owusu congratulated the newly ordained Ministers and reiterated the need to focus on relentlessly winning souls for God only.

Source: Raissa Sambou