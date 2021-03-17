Mr Joe Ghartey, the former Minister of Railway Development, has advised the newly elected executive of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) to work hard and discharge their duties with dedication for a brighter future.

“The success of a country is hinged on the great qualities of its human resource. You are the future of the country and must serve diligently to contribute to national development,” he said.

The former Minister gave the advice at the GUPS’ handing over and swearing in ceremony in Accra.

He advised the executive to count themselves lucky to be in a leadership positions because many were there without education let alone avail themselves for leadership.

Mr Ghartey charged the executive to leave a good legacy for others to learn from and never misuse the power entrusted to them.

“You must stand for something otherwise you will be remembered with nothing,” he said.

He said the country need a kind and a gentle nation devoid of unhealthy practices to propel the economy for sustainable development.

He called for unity and tolerance, irrespective of one’s political affiliation, as well as building a resilient economy for the benefit of all.

Madam Felicia Edem Attipoe, the first female Aircraft Marshaller, advised the executive to be transparent, ensure effective communication with its members and delegate powers to others to enjoy a successful tenure of office.

Mr Stephen Akwasi Acquah, the President of GUPS, pledged to be a leader for all and direct his strength to decentralise the union for effective operational activities.

He appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give the professional students an opportunity to serve in his administration to achieve the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.

Mr Gabson Ebenezer Gakpo, the immediate past President, commended the students for the cooperation during his tenure of office and pledged to provide any advice when the need arose.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Mayor of Accra and Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Development Authority, were there to grace the ceremony.

The newly elected executive are Ms Christolite Clottey, Secretary, Nana Ofosu, Treasurer, Gemima Emily Nyarko, International Relations Secretary, and Rexford Adom Asare, Press and Information Secretary.

The rest are Alexander Ezoua, financial Controller, Mr Ibrahim Inusah, Coordinating Secretary, Ms Isabella Gbefa, Woman’s Commissioner, and Mr Stephen Krah Mensah Jnr, Programmes and Project Coordinator.