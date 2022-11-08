GUSA athletes urged to give off their best ahead of Africa Games

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has charged participants of the ongoing Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) Games to give off their best ahead of the 2023 Africa Games in Ghana.



As part of its preparation ahead of the 13th African Games, Ghana would use the competition and other events to unearth and groom talents to represent the country.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 27th GUSA games, the NSA boss said, “Ghana would be hosting the 2023 African games next year and this serves as an opportunity for athletes that would be generated today to compete against all 54 other nations”.



According to Prof. Twumasi, the GUSA Games had produced great athletes in athletics, hockey, and other sporting disciplines and represented Ghana on the international front.



He mentioned that the NSA had renovated the Accra Sports Stadium and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of the quadrennial competition to meet international standards.



Prof. Twumasi stated that his office was committed to the development of sports in Ghana, hence supporting the Local Organising Committee of GUSA Games to prepare for the games.



“We have already signed an MOU with KNUST, the University of Ghana, and UHAS. We must indicate that the UHAS is dedicated to supporting the National Sports Authority in terms of sports nutrition and they have been very significant in the development of our boxing athletes,” he added.



The likes of Benjamin Azamati, Dennis Korsah, David Abagna, Bright Lookman, and Emmanuel Tuffour were all unearthed from GUSA.



The 2022 GUSA games is expected to end on Saturday, November 19, 2022, with 13 Universities battling for laurels.