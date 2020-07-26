The Community Water and Sanitation and the Gushegu Municipal Assembly have jointly completed a small-town water system project in the area to provide residents potable water.

The project has come to relieve residents, especially women and children from walking long distances in search of water, particularly during the dry season in the Gushegu Township.

As part of the project, standpipes have been erected in communities and backyards of houses in the area with some residents connecting the water to their homes through pipes and paying token to fetch it.

People in the area started enjoying the water six months ago but the project is yet to be officially inaugurated.

The Gushegu Municipal Assembly addition has drilled 30 boreholes in 30 communities in the municipality to help address the water challenges in the area.

Mr Issah Musah, Gushegu Municipal Chief Executive, who briefed the Ghana News Agency at Gushegu on some of the projects executed by the Assembly, said the focus on the provision of water to residents was to promote sanitation and hygiene practices to prevent water-borne diseases in the area.

Mr Musah said the Assembly had also extended pipe-borne water through the provision of 4,500 litres storage tanks on metal stands for handwashing at Gushegu and Kpatinga Markets as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

“Drilling and mechanisation of a borehole with the provision of 4,500 litres storage tank on the metal stand for handwashing at Nabuli Market is also ongoing,” he added.

He spoke about the construction of roads in the area, saying the Assembly was not left out in the government’s year of roads agenda as some road networks were being attended to.

He mentioned some of them, which included the reshaping of the seven-kilometre Gushegu to Gambiliduli Feeder Road, which was completed, and the ongoing construction of Gushegu town roads, Gushegu to Kpatinga Trunk Road, Gushegu to Nalerigu Highway, and the ongoing rehabilitation of Kpatinga to Bagnayili Feeder Road.

Mr Musah spoke about education and health sectors, where the Assembly constructed three-unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Kpisinga and Batei, whilst the construction of a CHPS Compound at Yeshei was ongoing to expand access to education and health facilities in the area.

He assured residents of the area that the Assembly would continue to work to address their concerns advising them to revive their spirit of communal labour and mobilize themselves towards addressing some of the petty issues such as sanitation in their areas.

He also called on community members to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as well as keep their surroundings clean to help fight the disease.

