GUTA Calls for Dumsor Timetable to Regulate Business Operations

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has voiced its concerns over the impact of erratic power supply, known as ‘Dumsor,’ on business operations, urging the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Energy Ministry to provide a timetable for power outages to aid in business planning.

In an interview with newsmen at the eve of workers day, GUTA’s Welfare Director, Mr. Benjamin Yeboah, expressed frustration with the lack of consistency in power supply and the adverse effects it has on businesses.

He emphasized the need for transparency and predictability in power distribution, adding that the current situation hampers the growth and stability of their operations.

Mr. Yeboah stressed that the excuses offered by ECG in response to the power fluctuations are insufficient, as they fail to address the practical challenges faced by businesses.

He called upon the Energy Ministry and ECG to urgently provide a Dumsor timetable, enabling traders to plan and mitigate the impact of power disruptions on their businesses.

Furthermore, Mr. Yeboah highlighted the burden of taxation on businesses, emphasizing GUTA’s efforts to engage with presidential candidates ahead of the upcoming general elections.

He revealed that discussions are underway with various candidates, including Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Alan Kyeremanteng, and Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, regarding their plans to alleviate the tax burden on businesses.

The GUTA leadership is working diligently to ensure that promises made by presidential candidates are documented in their manifestos, providing a reference point for future accountability.

This proactive approach aims to safeguard the interests of businesses and ensure their success under any new administration.