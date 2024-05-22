GUTA engages Nana Kwame Bediako on trade policies and incentives

The Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako has called for the need to allow Ghanaian entrepreneurs to trade in the importation of goods without barriers and challenges as a policy to retain hard currencies than to allow foreigners in the trading space to repatriate the foreign currencies to their respective countries.

He said Ghanaian entrepreneurs must be given tax waivers on the importation of industralized goods adding that transfer of foreign currencies will be minimized and will also strengthen the local currency in the trading market.

According to him, the country must put in place policies and programmes to build an export led economy that will ensure that Ghanaian businesses will have the trading support to be at a competitive advantage over their trading counterparts within and outside the country.

Nana Kwame Bediako made the call during a working visit by the Ghana Union of Trade Association (GUTA) to engage him on his policies on trade and investments as a Presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to him, the needed business environment must be created to support entrepreneurs in the country particularly those who are in the importation of goods into the country and again called for a robust trade among African countries as part of the effort to build and abide to the trade protocols of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said Ghanaian entrepreneurs have been overburdened with taxes in the trading sector and advised that traders must be given the required incentives to enable them create employment for the youth to save the unemployment situation across the country.

“GUTA must partner the New Force to help it develop its trade manifesto”, he said adding that it is the surest way to build a business-friendly environment and make Ghana the business hub in Africa as well as the global world.

For his part the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng said the Association will support the vision of the New Force Movement and urged the Leader while in power work assiduously on the high exchange rate, stabilize the cedi, review of taxes, restructure the VAT, break monopoly in trading, clearance goods at the ports, tax exemptions, regulate trading activities of foreigners, access to credit among others.

He however thanked the Leader of the New Force Movement for the warm reception accorded to the members of GUTA and wish him well in his political endeavours.

Report by Ben LARYEA