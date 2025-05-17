GUTA Foresees Lower Goods Prices Amid Cedi Gains

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) President Dr. Joseph Obeng has announced that the recent strengthening of the Cedi against the US dollar could lead to reduced prices of goods in the coming weeks.

He attributed this potential decline to improved currency stability, which lowers import costs and encourages competitive pricing among retailers.

During a May 17, 2025, interview on TV3’s Key Points, Dr. Obeng stated, “The Cedi’s appreciation has provided significant gains, which will soon translate to lower market prices.” He warned that traders maintaining high prices risk losing customers to competitors adjusting rates. “Restocking at favorable exchange rates allows businesses to balance costs and remain viable,” he added.

However, Dr. Obeng clarified that currency gains alone may not ensure immediate price reductions. Rising utility tariffs and complexities in Ghana’s Value Added Tax (VAT) system continue to pressure traders. “The Cedi’s strength must coincide with VAT reforms and reduced utility bills,” he emphasized, urging collaboration between the government and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to address systemic challenges.

While the Cedi’s recovery offers short-term relief, sustained affordability for consumers hinges on broader fiscal reforms and coordinated policy adjustments.