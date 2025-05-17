GUTA President Ties Cedi Gains to Market Relief, Urges Tax and Utility Reforms

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) President Dr. Joseph Obeng has welcomed the cedi’s recent appreciation against the U.S. dollar, predicting it will soon translate to lower consumer prices but stressed that sustained economic stability requires urgent reforms to Value Added Tax (VAT) and utility tariffs.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points, Obeng noted traders should adjust pricing strategies to reflect the currency shift. “If you sell existing stock and restock at current rates, you strike a balance to stay competitive,” he advised. The cedi’s stability, he argued, offers a critical window to stabilize markets, stating, “We’ve gained significantly; these benefits should soon reflect in prices.”

However, Obeng cautioned against overreliance on currency gains alone. “The cedi’s strength must align with VAT reforms to eliminate cascading taxes,” he said, referencing the multi-layered tax burdens inflating costs. He also urged the government to collaborate with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to review utility tariffs, citing the dollar’s depreciation as a reason to reverse recent hikes. “Higher utility costs negate currency gains. PURC must reassess its decisions,” he asserted.

The call underscores broader challenges in Ghana’s economic strategy, where short-term currency improvements must be matched by structural reforms to ensure lasting relief for businesses and consumers.