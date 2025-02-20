GUTA to Government: “Walk the Talk on National Economic Dialogue or Risk Failure”

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has issued a stern warning to the government, urging it to move beyond rhetoric and implement actionable outcomes from the upcoming National Economic Dialogue.

With the event scheduled for March 3 and 4, 2025, GUTA insists that the dialogue must not become another “talk shop” but rather a catalyst for tangible economic reforms.

In an exclusive interview with The High Street Journal, GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng emphasized that the success of President John Mahama’s administration hinges on its ability to translate dialogue resolutions into concrete policies. “The outcome of this dialogue should be taken seriously by the government. It is very important that they use it as a guiding principle to ensure they succeed. When the whole country converges to discuss an issue, and you act on that consensus, you are bound to succeed,” he stated.

Dr. Obeng’s remarks reflect widespread skepticism about past economic forums, which have often produced elaborate discussions but little in the way of implementation. “We’ve had too many dialogues that ended with no actionable results. This time, we need more than just talk—we need action,” he added.

The National Economic Dialogue, themed “Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together,” is part of President Mahama’s campaign promise to foster inclusive economic growth. The event aims to bring together experts, stakeholders, and policymakers to brainstorm solutions to Ghana’s pressing economic challenges, including high unemployment, rising living costs, and sluggish growth.

However, GUTA insists that the dialogue’s success will be measured not by the quality of discussions but by the government’s willingness to act on its outcomes. “The consensus from this dialogue should serve as a benchmark for the government’s performance. Stakeholders must also hold policymakers accountable to ensure they deliver on these resolutions,” Dr. Obeng noted.

The traders’ association, which represents thousands of businesses across the country, is particularly concerned about the impact of economic instability on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Rising inflation, fluctuating exchange rates, and high interest rates have squeezed profit margins, forcing many businesses to scale back or shut down entirely.

“We cannot afford another round of empty promises. The government must listen to the voices of ordinary Ghanaians and implement policies that address their needs,” Dr. Obeng stressed.

The upcoming dialogue will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre and is expected to draw participants from various sectors, including finance, agriculture, manufacturing, and trade. Key topics on the agenda include job creation, fiscal discipline, and strategies to boost local production and exports.

As the countdown to the event begins, all eyes are on the government to demonstrate its commitment to turning words into action. For GUTA and other stakeholders, the stakes could not be higher. “If the government ignores the outcomes of this dialogue, it will fail. But if it listens and acts, it will earn the trust of the people and set Ghana on a path to prosperity,” Dr. Obeng concluded.

The question now is whether this dialogue will break the cycle of unfulfilled promises or become yet another footnote in Ghana’s history of economic forums. For millions of Ghanaians, the hope is that this time, the government will walk the talk.