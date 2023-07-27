GUTA tours Tema industries

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has toured Avnash Industries within the Tema Metropolis as part of the Union’s campaign to whip the interest of Ghanaians to endorse made in Ghana goods.

GUTA had earlier toured PZ Cussons Limited and Reroy Cables, all within the Tema Metropolitan Area, to ascertain firsthand information about their operational challenges.

Addressing the media after the tour, Dr Joseph Obeng, the GUTA President, said the current exchange rate was affecting local manufacturers, thereby weakening the Ghanaian cedis.

Due to excessive taxes on raw materials, the cost of production had skyrocketed, because most factories imported their raw materials from western countries, he said.

The Government needed to offer a conducive environment for local manufacturing companies to thrive, Dr Obeng said, adding that local companies must enjoy high subsidies to keep them in business and produce at cheaper rates for local patronage.

“When local companies thrive, consumers will always settle for local goods, which will boost the economy and create more local job opportunities for the citizens,” he said.

Dr Obeng said GUTA would work with as many manufacturing companies as possible to deal with production challenges by making the Government and other key stakeholders aware for the necessary action to be taken.

Mr Vipul Jain, the Group Head of Avnash Industries, said the company remained a world-class one, mandated to produce quality products for the consuming population within the West African sub-region.

He said it had more than 1,000 employees, most of whom were Ghanaians, but due to the unfavourable conditions, many of their workers had been laid off, leaving about 200, a situation he described as unacceptable.

He said Avnash was ready to partner with the Government to empower the unemployed youth by creating small trading and distribution outlets for them.

The company produces pure vegetable oil, local rice, and Ultra soap, among other products.