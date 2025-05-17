GUTA Urges Action on Border Trade, Foreign Retail Issues

Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) President Dr. Joseph Obeng has called on the government to urgently address challenges crippling Ghanaian traders, particularly border closures and foreign retail encroachment.

Speaking on KeyPoints with Alfred Ocansey, Obeng highlighted how political tensions in Niger and West Africa have disrupted trade with landlocked ECOWAS nations like Mali and Burkina Faso. “Our borders are closed, and we can’t trade with clients who sustain our livelihoods,” he stated, urging accelerated diplomatic efforts to reopen routes.

Obeng also criticized the influx of foreign nationals, especially Chinese traders, into Ghana’s retail sector, a space legally reserved for locals under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act. “Foreigners are operating in Eastern Region markets illegally. This marginalizes our traders,” he said, demanding stricter enforcement by the Ministry of Trade and GIPC.

While affirming support for lawful foreign investment, Obeng warned that non-compliance with retail sector protections threatens local economies. “If the law exists, it must work,” he stressed, linking lax enforcement to rising unemployment and economic instability.

The dual crises underscore broader regional challenges, as ECOWAS grapples with political instability and Ghana balances investment incentives with local trader protections. With border closures stifling cross-border commerce and foreign competition intensifying, GUTA’s appeal highlights the urgent need for policy coherence to safeguard Ghanaian economic interests.