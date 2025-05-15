GUTA Urges Immediate VAT System Overhaul Before 2025 Budget

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is pressing the government for swift reforms to the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime, warning that the current system’s cascading effect is inflating business costs and stifling economic growth.

Association President Dr. Joseph Obeng made the urgent appeal ahead of November’s 2025 budget presentation, emphasizing the need for structural changes to ease the burden on enterprises.

“The VAT structure needs complete revision its cascading nature is a major cost driver that’s harming Ghana’s business climate,” Dr. Obeng stated. He revealed that Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson had previously committed to forming a task force to address these concerns, but progress has stalled. “Despite assurances, no stakeholder engagement has occurred. This reform cannot wait until budget presentation,” he added.

The call comes as businesses grapple with compounded taxation, where VAT charges accumulate across production and distribution chains. GUTA argues this multilayer taxation ultimately increases consumer prices while squeezing trader margins. Dr. Obeng stressed that meaningful reform requires immediate consultation with industry players to design a more efficient system.

Tax policy analysts note that VAT contributes approximately 30% of Ghana’s domestic tax revenue, making structural changes politically sensitive. However, the current system’s inefficiencies have long been criticized by both formal and informal sector operators. The government faces mounting pressure to balance fiscal needs with business competitiveness, particularly as Ghana implements IMF-backed economic reforms.

With inflation stabilizing and growth projections improving, this pre-budget appeal highlights the private sector’s expectation for tax policy to evolve from revenue generation to economic enabler. How the finance ministry responds could signal whether Ghana’s tax modernization efforts will prioritize ease of doing business or maintain the status quo.