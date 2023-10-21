Guterres and Zelenski discuss extensively on the Grain Corridor

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed an alternative “grain corridor” in the Black Sea over phone, said the presidential press service Thursday.

During the conversation, Zelensky informed Guterres about the functioning of the “grain corridor” and underscored the importance of continuing the “Grain From Ukraine,” a humanitarian food program launched in November 2022 to deliver Ukrainian grain to countries in need.

Official statistics show Ukraine exported about 50,000 tons of goods last month via the temporary corridor in the Black Sea, which was established by Ukraine as an alternative to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Zelensky invited Guterres to participate in the second summit on food security under the Grain from Ukraine program.