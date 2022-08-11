Guterres Congratulates Kenyans on Peaceful Voting in General Election

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres congratulates Kenyans on peaceful voting in the country’s general election, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Kenyans went to the polls on Tuesday to elect the next president, members of the National Assembly and Senate, as well as governors and members of 47 county assemblies. The presidential race is on between outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor Raila Odinga and sitting Deputy President William Ruto.

“The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Kenya for the peaceful voting during the General Elections on 9 August 2022. He notes the important work done by the Kenyan authorities and electoral management bodies, the active engagement of numerous national stakeholders and the unwavering commitment of the voters to duly exercise their constitutional right to vote,” the statement said.

Guterres hopes that the Kenyan people will continue to demonstrate calmness as they await the announcement of the results, according to Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General reiterates the availability of the United Nations to continue to support the efforts of the Kenyan authorities and people in the advancement of the democratic process in Kenya,” he concluded.