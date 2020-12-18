United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is to address the German parliament on Friday as part of events marking the 75th anniversary of the UN’s founding.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Stephan Harbarth, the president of Germany’s Constitutional Court, are expected to attend Guterres’ speech to the Bundestag.

Guterres is then scheduled to hold talks with Merkel and Steinmeier. On Thursday, he met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The UN Charter, which established the New York-based international body, entered into force on October 24, 1945. Today, 193 countries belong to the organization.

Germany is currently one of the 10 non-permanent members of the 15-state Security Council, the UN’s most important body, which was established to resolve conflicts and secure peace worldwide.

Berlin’s two-year term as a Security Council member will end on December 31.