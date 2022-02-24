GWBF elective congress slated for April 9

The Ghana Wheelchair Basketball Federation (GWBF) will go to congress on April 9,, 2022, to elect new executives to spearheaded the activities of the association for the next four years.

A statement from Mr. Wilson Yao Agbesi, the Secretary-General of the GWBF and copied to the GNA said: “an election time released by the Federations Electoral Committee has indicated that the long-awaited congress would take place on the 9th of April 2022”.

It said the federation has released a detailed and comprehensive time table as far as the process was concern.

He said the process would start from the regional Regional Elections to the National Congress and they are working hard in making sure they hold a very successful and historic congress.

Below is the final timetable for the GWBF 2022 congress details from regional to national level.

Monday 28th February – Notice of Election to all Regions.

Thursday 3rd March – Regional Election Nomination Open.

Monday 7th March – Regional Election Nomination Close.

Wednesday 9th March – Vetting of candidates.

Saturday 12 March – Regional Election and Swearing in of Executives

Monday 14th March – Submission of Executives Name to GWBF National.

Monday 14th March – Nomination open for Athlete’s commissioner Election.

Wednesday 16th March – Nomination close for Athlete’s commissioner Election.

Monday 21st March – Athletes commission election.

Friday 25th March – Nomination of National Election Open.

Thursday 31st March Nomination close for National Election.

Monday 4th April: Vetting of candidates.

Wednesday 6th April – Publication of candidates.

Saturday 9th April -National Congress, Election and Swearing in of Elected Executives.