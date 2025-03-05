GWCL Accra East Cracks Down on GH¢270 Million Water Debt Amid Revenue Crisis

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Accra East Region has launched a sweeping campaign to recover GH¢270 million in unpaid water bills from 168,398 defaulting customers, as the utility giant grapples with a dire revenue shortfall threatening its operations.

Dubbed Operation Recover All Arrears, the initiative comes amid revelations that only 30% of customers settle their bills—and even fewer pay in full.

“The non-compliance is alarming,” said Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, Regional Communications Manager, in a press briefing. “Without timely payments, we struggle to buy water treatment chemicals, pay electricity bills, or maintain infrastructure.” The region collected just GH¢1.55 million in a seven-day revenue drive ending February 25, a fraction of what’s needed to sustain services for its 11 districts, including densely populated areas like Madina, Osu, and Teshie.

The crackdown coincides with intensified efforts to dismantle illegal water connections, which drain resources and exacerbate financial strain. “We’re uncovering unauthorized taps daily,” Barnie noted, adding that whistleblowers reporting illicit links will soon receive rewards.

GWCL’s financial woes have deepened since the government halted subsidies, forcing the company to rely solely on customer payments. Accra East, the nation’s largest water distributor, supplies 234,645 cubic meters daily—enough to fill 94 Olympic pools—but aging infrastructure and rampant defaults jeopardize service reliability.

In a bid to modernize, GWCL plans to digitize billing in Agbogba District within months, phasing out paper invoices to curb errors and delays. “This is about efficiency and accountability,” Barnie stressed.

As the debt-recovery teams fan out, the stakes are clear: without urgent payment, Accra East’s taps could run dry, leaving millions in the lurch. For now, the message to defaulters is blunt—pay up, or face the consequences.

GWCL Accra East serves over 2 million residents across 11 districts, including Accra Central, Dome, and Nungua.