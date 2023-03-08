GWCL, Accra West assures customers of adequate water supply

The Accra West Region of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has reiterated said it was committed to providing clean and adequate water to citizens within its catchment areas.

At a community engagement, as part series of community outreaches in remote areas, the GWCL said it formed part of a strategy to get closer to customers in the Accra West Region of the Company.

The engagement touched on procedures for water extension, request for meter and efforts being made by the GWCL to provide water for all community members without hindrances.

Regional Communications Manager of GWCL Accra West, Mrs. Solace Akomeah, in an interview with the GNA, said it was the company’s responsibility to provide adequate water to community members but some challenges due to the hilly nature of the area made it difficult.

These areas include Gbawe, Bullemi, Zero, C-Cornie, in particular, are faced with frequent water supply challenges.

According to her, the GWCL had adopted a water management system to ration water for adequate supply to every household.

It is, however, making frantic efforts to address the rationing, she assured and urged the community to exercise patience whilst the company review the exercise for the better.

Mrs Akomeah, advised customers, who required services such as extension or metering to visit the office of the GWCL for due processes to be done.

She added that some procedures, including registration and subsequent follow up inspection, would require a cost estimate before connection.

Some community members urged the company to increase supplies and extends connection to other areas.

A resident said water supply had been challenging in their communities and appealed to the GWCL to up its game and address the challenge.