GWCL announces plant shut down

The management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced the temporary shutdown of two out of three treatment plants at the Weija Headworks on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. This shutdown is necessary for maintenance and repair works.

In a statement dated July 3, 2023, the company informed the public about the maintenance activities, which are expected to be completed within a duration of sixteen hours (16hrs).

As a result, GWCL has advised customers in and around Kasoa to store an adequate amount of water in preparation for this important maintenance exercise.

The areas that will be affected by the shutdown include Kasoa, Weija township, Weija SCC, Nyanyano, Tuba, Tetegu, Macarthy Hill, Bortianor, and the surrounding regions.

The management of GWCL assures its valued consumers that the water supply will be restored promptly upon completion of the maintenance works.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause,” they added.