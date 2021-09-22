GWCL Board Inaugurated; Challenged To Provide Reliable, Quality Water Supply

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has inaugurated the board of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) with the call on members to work fervently to provide reliable and quality water supply and enhance also customer service across the country.

The following are members of the board, Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah (Chairman), Dr. Clifford Abdallah Braimah, Mr. Noah Tumfo, Mr. Michael Ayesu, Ewuntomah Zakariah,

Hon. Kwame Ampofo Twumasi, Mr. Joseph Kwaku Acolatse, Mrs. Vida Affum Duti, Surv. Prof. Forster Kum-Ankama Sarpong, Hon. Akwasi Konadu and Mr. Hadisu Alhassan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah urged members to live-up to general public expectation and be committed to the service delivery of water to all parts of the country.

According to her, government have massively invested in the water sector hence members must work collectively with all stakeholders in the water value chain to enable the challenges in the sector be well address properly through periodic discussions and deliberations with the sector ministry.

She however challenged members to build upon where the former board members worked up to and bring to bear innovative and strategic measures and inputs to meet the time lines and work schedules of all agreements and projects to a successful completion.

“I commended the outgoing members of the board for working tirelessly in bringing sanity in the water delivery systems of the country”, she said adding that the incoming members should discharge their works effectively and efficiently.

On his part, the Chairman of the board, Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah thank the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo – Addo for the confidence bestowed on members and promised that the board will deliver to enhance “this strategic institution which has a staff strength of about 4000 employees with 90 plants across the country”.

He assured that the board will transform the company into a world class utility service provider by supplying reliable and portal water to all parts of the country as the board will periodically update the sector ministry of its works and therefore called for effective collaboration between management and staff of GWCL.

Report by: Ben LARYEA