Some Residents of Atadeka in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality say are experiencing acute water shortage in the area for the past five days as a result of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) emergency maintenance work.

The GWCL announced the interruption of water supply for some parts of Ashaiman, Kpone-Katamanso Municipalities and Tema Metropolis, which started on Thursday, April 22.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Edwin Oppong, a resident, said only a few households had pipe-borne water while many residents relied on tankers for water supply.

He said the rest of the community depends on water sold by those with reservoirs for their domestic water needs and the announced emergency works by GWCL has greatly affected them.

As a result, the few people who had water reservoirs had stopped others from fetching from them since their water levels were also going down.

Madam Monica Ibrahim, a resident, who has a reservoir, explained that she had sold water to other residents and the water level has gone down, hence she had stopped people from fetching from it to ensure those in her household had enough water for their chores.

Miss Josephine Nartey, a hairdresser, said the situation was affecting her business as many residents, who had reservoirs and sells water, had stopped others from fetching, so she had to resort to buying sachet water to keep her business afloat.

Master Solomon Oduro, a student, who was spotted carrying a container searching for water told the Ghana News Agency that he had combed the whole area without getting any water to buy for over two hours.

He said, “My siblings and I did not go to school today because we do not have water at home, we did not wash our uniforms and we searched throughout the neighbourhood last night but everywhere we went we were told the water is finished.”

They have, therefore, appealed to the GWCL to urgently restore the flow of water today per the schedule or send tankers around as they embarked on the maintenance works to help alleviate their plight.

According to the GWCL, the repairs works would be completed on Sunday, April 25, then the system would undergo testing on Monday, April 26, 2021, and then customers would then enjoyed improved services.