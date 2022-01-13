GWCL ups water supply to Cape Coast

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has increased water supply to residents in the Cape Coast Metropolis and adjoining communities by about 35 percent.

Nana Yaw Barnie, Central Regional Communications Manager in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: “Our daily production, which fell from 15,000 cubic meters to 5,000 cubic meters has started rising”.

“We have also started serving some hard-hit communities with water tanker services for free with the support of the Ghana National Fire Service”.

The Cape Coast Metropolis has been hit by acute water shortage due to the low level of water at its intake points at the Sekyere-Hemang and Brimsu treatment plants which supply 35,000 cubic meters of water.

The Central Regional Communications Manager said the interventions formed part of urgent measures adopted by the GWCL to ensure adequate and reliable water supply to all residents.

He said water tanks have been placed at vantage points and urged residents to exercise patience as they worked to provide a lasting solution to the water problem.

The GWCL, he indicated, regrets the inconvenience caused to the consuming public and urged all to pray for the rains to set in.