Gyaama Pensan SHS wins Northern Zone ‘Renewable Energy Challenge’

Gyaama Pensan Senior High School (SHS) at Aboaso in the Kwabre East Municipality has been crowned winner of the northern sector zone of the “Renewable Energy Challenge” organized for senior high schools.

The competition, the second in the series, was initiated by the Energy Commission, in collaboration with the Bui Power Authority (BPA), to help develop the research skills of students and also promote technological innovation in renewable energy among the youth.

Gyaama Pensan scored 85 points to beat Acherensua senior high in the Ahafo region which had 77.67 per cent and Navrongo senior high school which scored 77 per cent and placed in second and third positions respectively.

Other competing schools in the zone were Sunyani SHS in the Bono region, Business SHS in the northern region, Nkoranza senior high/technical in the Bono East region, Salaga SHS in the Savanna region, and St. Francis Girls in the Upper West region.

The schools took turns explaining their project work on how renewable energy could help solve national energy challenges to ensure sustainable energy for the economic growth of the country.

Their presentations covered areas such as ‘Community-Based Integrated Renewable Energy System (C-BIRES),’ ‘Alcohol Stove and a Biofuel,’ ‘Asaase Power Earth Battery,’ and ‘Recycling Biomass waste into charcoal briquettes.

Others included ‘Piezoelectric Energy Device’ and ‘Kel Stove Project.’

Speaking on a project titled, ‘Plant Microbial Fuel Cell’, at the event in Kumasi, the Gyaama Pensan students demonstrated authority, in-depth knowledge and comprehensive analysis of the issue to carry the day.

All the participating schools were each given a certificate and a cash prize of GH₵1,000.00 as well as teaching and learning materials.

Gyaama Pensan, as well as the first and second runner-up schools, will represent the northern zone at the finals of the competition, scheduled to take place during the seventh Ghana Renewable Energy Fair, in Accra.

Mrs Olivia Opare, National Director, Science Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES), congratulated the schools for their innovativeness and creativity.

She expressed the hope the competition would instil in the students the desire to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s search for alternative and efficient renewable energy sources to boost socio-economic and industrial development.

Mr Julius Nkansah-Nyarko, Coordinator of the competition, said institutions such as the Energy Commission, CSIR and the Brew Hammond Energy Centre at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), would help refine the ideas and projects of the schools as they prepared for the grand finale.

Mr Kofi Agyarko, Director of Energy Efficiency and Climate Change at the Energy Commission, said one of the responsibilities of the Commission under the ‘Renewable Energy Act’, 2011 (Act 832), was to promote the efficient use of electricity and renewable energy resources through public education, training and regulation of entrepreneurs in the sector.

Mr Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, Director, Executive Office, at the Bui Power Authority (BPA), said the Authority was committed to helping uncover the renewable energy talent in the youth.

Among the prize packages for the top three winners at the grand finale of the competition are all-expenses-paid trips to the power generation stations of the Bui Power Authority and a guided tour to the Tsatsadu Generating Station at Alavanyo in the Volta region.