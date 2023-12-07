Gyakie collaborates with NBA star Serge Ibaka on ‘Sudwe’

Ghanaian music sensation Gyakie has added another remarkable collaboration to her repertoire, featuring on NBA star Serge Ibaka’s latest release, “Sudwe.” This is their second single together since the release of “Like This” which featured Diplo.

“Sudwe” is a feel-good dance track infused with Amapiano elements. Released with a music video, Gyakie is seen having the time of her life, going all out with her dance moves as she and Serge merge African rhythms with contemporary sounds.

Gyakie, recognized for her enchanting vocals and signature style, brings a vibrant energy to “Sudwe.” This is evident not just in the song but in the amazing accompanying music video. The collaboration not only marks a union of musical talents but also celebrates the rich cultural diversity, with Gyakie seamlessly delivering a few lines in French, a nod to Serge Ibaka’s heritage.

Serge Ibaka, renowned for his skills on the basketball court, showcases a different talent in the music realm with the release of “Sudwe.” Born on September 18, 1989, in the Republic of Congo, Ibaka has played for several NBA teams, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Clippers. He also proudly represents the Congolese national basketball team and has transitioned from sports to a cooking show to making music.

“Sudwe” is now available on all major streaming platforms and Gyakie’s collaboration with Serge Ibaka adds another dimension to her growing international acclaim, proving once again her ability to seamlessly connect with diverse audiences.

Gyakie is a Ghanaian Afrobeat/Afro-Fusion artist signed to Flip The Music. With her breakthrough single “Forever” and subsequent releases, Gyakie has garnered international recognition for her soulful voice and ability to craft timeless melodies. She just released “Rent Free”, her official single for the year.