Gyakie Hints At New Album Coming Soon

Ghanaian rising star, Gyakie, has kept her fans musing after a cryptic message on social media, teasing an upcoming new album.

Fresh off her electrifying performance at AfroNation Portugal, Gyakie shared intriguing pictures accompanied by the caption “The album will be crazy.”

Earlier this year, Gyakie received recognition for her song “Far Away,” a beautiful soulful song which won the prestigious Record of the Year award at the VGMAs. The track is featured on her highly acclaimed sophomore EP, “My Diary.”

A notable achievement on the EP as well was securing a collaboration with renowned artist Davido, highlighting Gyakie’s strong relationships within the music industry. As she gears up for what will be her debut album, fans eagerly anticipate the surprises she has in store. With previous features alongside notable names such as Major League DJz, the late AKA, Diplo, Serge Ibaka, Blaq Jerzee, Omah Lay, R2bees, Jux, and more, it’s evident that Gyakie’s upcoming project will be a testament to her dedication and contribute to the global Afrobeats movement.

The recent release of her single “SCAR,” featuring UK rapper Jbee, demonstrated Gyakie’s ability to climb the charts swiftly. Within just 24 hours of its release, the track claimed the number one spot on Apple Music’s top songs chart in Ghana, solidifying her popularity and impact.

With each milestone, Gyakie continues to prove that hard work, talent, and excellent management are the foundations of her success. Her sophomore EP, “My Diary,” propelled her career to new heights, garnering critical acclaim and adding to her impressive list of accomplishments.

Stay tuned to her socials for possible dates soon and watch the video for Scar featuring Jbee here: