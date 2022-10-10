Gyakie is the first Ghanaian artist to be featured on Apple Music’s Home Session series. It’s a special series by Apple Music started during Lockdown, where artists are encouraged to record from their homes, reimagined stripped-back versions of some of their songs including a cover of any other song of their choice.

For her session, Gyakie performed three songs off her “My Diary” EP. She sang a Reggae version of her soulful song, “Far Away” and on “For My Baby”, she reimagined a sweet clean version of the Highlife song before switching “Waka Waka” into an exciting Rock cover.

As a nod to one of her influences: Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist, Samini formerly known as Batman Samini, Gyakie performed a smooth cover of his hit song, “Where My Baby Dey”, a known and adored song by Ghanaians.

On why she selected these songs, the Flip The Music signed artist is quoted by Apple Music saying “These songs are special to me because of how soulful they are.”

Reflecting on the impact the COVID-19 outbreak’s lockdown had on her career, she added that: “Lockdown taught me to work twice as much as usual. I also tapped into different things to broaden my creativity. I learned to believe in my sound more and work expeditiously. I also got to learn new things that I have applied in my writing, recording, and my craft as a whole.”

Since the Lockdown, Gyakie’s scored several spots on global charts with her music. She’s grown to become a nominated and award-winning artist projected to become one of Ghana’s biggest artists, globally.

Listen to Gyakie’s Apple Music Home Session here: https://music.apple.com/gh/album/apple-music-home-session-gyakie/1646959610